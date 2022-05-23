Dubai, UAE: Cloud Box Technologies (CBT), one of the leading IT Infrastructure Solution providers in the Middle East, has announced the appointment of Biju Unni as Vice President. His vast experience is a value add especially at a time when the company is set to accelerate its entry into multiple new business streams that will focus on Cloud adoption by both the enterprise as well as SMB sectors.

Speaking on the appointment, Ranjith Kaippada, Managing Director, Cloud Box Technologies said, “Biju brings with him a wealth of experience especially in areas that are a part of our immediate and future growth plans. His overall management skills spanning across operations, service and delivery as well as change business management will help us in supporting and building on our customer portfolio and taking that quantum leap ahead.”

Biju brings a total of over 23 years of experience spanning across the IT sector and has been a true leader with strong commercial business capabilities that have resulted in robust financial results. Coupled with his valuable people skills, he is known to inspire and bring out the best from his team.

“Cloud Box Technologies is an upward evolving organization with extensive understanding of the technology landscape and follows best practices that will help the company grow both regionally and globally. I hope to support the company’s vision with my strong background in Enterprise engagements, contribute to the organizational culture and assist in the continuous improvement curve which is a critical factor in any business growth,” said, Biju Unni, Vice President at Cloud Box Technologies.

-Ends-

About Cloud Box Technologies

Cloud Box Technologies is a premier IT services specialist in the Middle East having its headquarters in Dubai, UAE. The company specializes in IT Infrastructure Consultancy, Cloud, Network Security Systems Integration and Professional Services. CBT offers integration of IT technologies to deliver business value to its customers. The company’s goal is to consistently deliver exceptional and cost-effective services to its customers and to be their single source for information, hardware, software and professional services.

CBT has also made investments in Network Operation Centers (NOC) in Dubai and India as a part of its managed services. Its team consists of highly qualified and certified professionals.

For further information, please visit http://cloudboxtechnologies.com/

For further press enquiries, please contact:

Michelle Silva – OAK Consulting – E: michelle@oakconsulting.biz