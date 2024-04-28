Muharraq, Bahrain – Gulf Air Group (GFG), Bahrain's aviation group, is pleased to announce the appointment of Suhaila Al-Sadiq as its new Chief People Officer. With over a decade of experience in the Human Resources field, Suhaila brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role, driving the group’s strategic vision of attracting and retaining top-tier talents, while bolstering its position as a global aviation industry leader.

Prior to joining Gulf Air Group, Suhaila served as the HR Manager at Foulath Group, where she led the operations of the subsidiaries of the group such as Bahrain Steel and SULB. During her tenure, she transformed the HR function from an administrative role to a more strategic one, aligning HR strategies with the overall business objectives. Her dedication and results-driven approach created an environment where employees felt valued, engaged, and motivated.

In her new role as Chief People Officer at GFG, Suhaila will be responsible for nurturing leadership, improving productivity, and optimizing efficiency within the subsidiaries. Her role will be instrumental in bringing a profound understanding of strategic people management and driving GFG’s future growth.

This strategic move comes in line with Gulf Air Group increased focus on paving the way for a skilled and innovative workforce that can lead the industry to new heights, while elevating Bahrain’s position in the global aviation landscape.

