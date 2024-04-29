International law firm CMS continues its strategic expansion in the Middle East with the appointment of Energy and Infrastructure partner Keith Bullen. Keith joins CMS from EY Law MENA, where he led the Energy and Infrastructure Law team. He will split his time between Riyadh and Dubai.

Bringing over 15 years of experience, Keith advises a range of clients on the development of major infrastructure, power, and utilities projects across the MENA region. He is a leading expert in public procurement, and has advised on a number of landmark transactions and first of kind procurement models for renewable energy projects in Saudi Arabia and Oman. Keith is ranked in Chambers & Partners and is celebrated as “an esteemed lawyer with distinct experience acting as counsel to both sponsors and lenders on power projects, particularly in Saudi Arabia.”

David Moore, Managing Partner, UAE at CMS, comments: “Keith's exceptional market knowledge and reputation make him an outstanding addition to our team, and we're delighted to welcome him aboard. Energy and infrastructure continue to be key sectors for our firm, and offer significant growth opportunities across the Middle East. As countries like Saudi Arabia prioritise the expansion of their renewable energy capacity, Keith's presence will not only strengthen our ability to meet our clients’ needs on their key projects but also add significant muscle to our client offering.”

Keith Bullen comments: “I am pleased to be joining CMS’s market-leading Energy & Infrastructure team. My extensive experience in Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC, combined with CMS's strong sector expertise and global depth, positions us strategically to capitalise on burgeoning opportunities in the energy and infrastructure market. I look forward to working with the team and playing an instrumental role in the development of our Middle East platform.”

Keith’s appointment continues the firm’s momentous growth in the Middle East following a busy 2023 which saw the firm open an office in Riyadh, founded by commercial litigation partner Mohammed Aldowish, and relocate its Abu Dhabi office to the ADGM. In January this year, the firm also appointed renowned disputes partner James Abbott in Dubai.

