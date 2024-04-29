The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) are pursuing initiatives to enhance the digital skills of the country's workforce.

Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual met with DOLE Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma last Friday to discuss areas for collaboration.

Among those discussed are initiatives on digital training and development of the workforce.

'We are steering our workforce towards high-value tasks that enable them to climb the ladder of value creation,' Pascual said.

'This is especially crucial in the field of digital technology, which does not require extensive machinery but focuses on intellectual and creative skills,' he said.

To help equip Filipinos with the necessary skills to thrive in the global market, the DTI is transforming its Negosyo Centers into digital learning hubs.

Pascual cited the importance of adapting to technological advancements and leveraging digital platforms to create more innovative and sustainable employment opportunities for Filipinos.

'By advancing the digital skills of Filipino workers, we are not only enhancing their capabilities but also ensuring they contribute significantly to our nation's economic growth,' Pascual said.

The officials also discussed putting into action the DOLE-DTI initiative on Enterprise Development and Livelihood Assistance established through a memorandum of agreement signed in May last year.

This partnership, supported by the International Labor Organization, aims to establish a robust employment framework focused on job creation, quality, and sustainability.

The initiative aims to promote job generation, as well as growth and competitiveness of micro, small and medium enterprises and industries by facilitating access to various business services.

It involves training and providing technical assistance, financial and livelihood assistance, business advisory services, shared service facilities and marketing and distribution services.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

