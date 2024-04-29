Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Rateel Alshehri, the 13 year old social media influencer hailing from Saudi Arabia, has claimed the coveted title of number one influencer and content creator born in the Kingdom, according to Famous Birthdays, the US media and entertainment platform for the digital generation.

According to the platform, Rateel has clinched several other prestigious titles globally, including the second 13-year-old Instagram star, the third celebrity born on February 19th, the 19th Instagram star, and the 6th among 13-year-old celebrities.

Rateel is a beacon of inspiration for Saudi youth, championing the values of curiosity, creativity, and empowerment. From an early age, Rateel's passion for self-expression and exploration propelled her towards unprecedented success in the digital sphere.

At just 12 years old, Rateel shattered expectations by launching 'Rateel Alpha Talk,' becoming the youngest Saudi founder and host of a podcast in the Middle East. Through her podcast, she empowers young people to pursue their passions, foster confidence, and embrace their unique identities. By choosing English as the podcast's language, Rateel seeks to amplify her message of positivity and empowerment to youth worldwide, transcending cultural and linguistic barriers.

Reflecting on her remarkable journey, Rateel expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of her followers and the broader community. She reaffirmed her commitment to serving as a role model for fellow Saudis and global citizens, demonstrating that with dedication and perseverance, anything is possible.

“With passion as our compass and determination as our fuel, we can reach heights beyond our imagination," Rateel stated.

As Rateel continues to inspire and innovate, she stands as a testament to the boundless potential of Saudi youth and the transformative power of social media in driving positive change.

Instagram: rateel.alshehri

TikTok: rateel.alshehri/ rateelalphatalk

YouTube: Rateel Alpha Talk

For media inquiries, please contact:

support@keelcomms.com