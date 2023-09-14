Riyadh – Global real estate advisor CBRE has appointed Jena Ladhani as Country Managing Director of Global Workplace Solutions (GWS) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) as part of its plans to grow its facilities management (FM) services in the country.

Based in Riyadh, Ms. Ladhani will lead the continued development and execution of CBRE GWS products and oversee the delivery of facilities management solutions in Saudi Arabia. She will also work to grow business opportunities for CBRE as well as its joint venture partner, Dar al Riyadh.

Since joining CBRE in 2019, Jena has delivered strategic outcomes for CBRE and its clients, working across operations, service delivery and most recently, procurement where she was Procurement Operations Director for CBRE GWS in EMEA, with a focus on the Middle East and Africa market. Prior to CBRE, Jena spent over 10 years in strategic global roles in the retail sector, leading large teams and delivering on quality and value.

As part of her new role, Jena will support CBRE’s vision to become the leading provider of smart facilities solutions in Saudi Arabia, including automated maintenance, virtual maintenance, and dynamic services, designed to improve costs, reliability, and sustainability performance for clients. CBRE’s facilities management business has grown steadily in the Kingdom and will focus future growth on key sectors, including energy & resources, life sciences, critical infrastructure, and financial professional services. In addition to fostering innovation, Jena will also work on developing training programmes to support the sustainable growth of the Kingdom’s FM industry, including partnering with educational institutions to provide opportunities for up-and-coming generations in line with Vision 2030.

Matthew Forbes, Regional President – EMEA, LATAM & Canada at CBRE GWS Enterprise, says: "Jena is highly experienced in leading teams to drive strategic and transformational outcomes. With Jena’s leadership in Saudi Arabia, we look forward to growing our facilities management business to support our clients. Jena brings a deep understanding of the CBRE Global Workplace Solutions portfolio and will further strengthen our operations and thought leadership in the Kingdom.”

Allon Van Den Bergh, Vice President at CBRE GWS Europe & CBRE Saudi Arabia Board Member, comments: “CBRE is investing in supporting clients across the Kingdom to achieve operational efficiency, sustainability goals and enhanced workplace experience. Jena’s experience and leadership will further enhance our technical FM, smart FM and project management capabilities within the region, across all our sectors.”

Nicholas Maclean, Managing Director – Middle East at CBRE Advisory & CBRE Saudi Arabia Board Member, adds: “Jena joins the region at a unique time for CBRE, as we continue to rapidly expand our operations in Saudi Arabia. With her skill set and track record, Jena will be a tremendous addition to the team and adds further breadth and depth to our real estate capability on the ground.”

CBRE Group, the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm, has been serving clients in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East region for over fifteen years. The company has over 1,300 professionals* in the Middle East operating out of nine offices in six countries in the region. Working alongside investors, financers and occupiers, our specialists provide a fully integrated suite of services across the Kingdom, including facilities, transaction and project management; cost management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services.

*Including Turner & Townsend employees

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2022 revenue). The company has approximately 115,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com