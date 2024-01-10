Dubai: Carat, a dentsu company, today announced the appointment of Alistair Burton as Data & Technology Partnership Lead. In this newly created role, Alistair will play a pivotal part in enhancing Carat's proprietary data and technology solutions, managing key partnerships, and driving best practice to optimise data and technology utilisation for more effective communication strategies.

Alistair will work closely across Carat’s client portfolio to reframe business challenges, marrying data and empathy to put the customer at the center in order to create mutually beneficial experiences. He will also leverage new partnerships, platforms and networks to design practices that magnify the number of relationships and touchpoints for connecting with customers.

Commenting on his appointment, Ramzy Abouchacra, CEO, Carat MENA, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Alistair to the team. He’s a passionate and highly respected digital leader whose expertise will be invaluable in supporting our clients to respond to today’s ever evolving market. He will elevate how we build the most effective strategies and solutions, maximising how digital capability, data, and technology can solve the challenges of today and deliver a new understanding of how to perform even better for tomorrow.”

With over 15 years of experience working in the industry, Alistair brings a wealth of expertise to Carat, having previously worked at Tealium and holding various leadership roles at Criteo, including Managing Director for the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey. His extensive background also includes serving as the Regional Head of Digital Media at Initiative Media (MCN), working with renowned clients across verticals, including Majid Al Futtaim, AlShaya, Azadea, Emirates, Bayut, Property Finder, Etisalat, Samsung, Careem and Johnson & Johnson.

Alistair added, "In an era where data is the new frontier, I'm thrilled to join Carat and empower brands to navigate the fast-changing landscape of data-driven marketing through technology and understanding customer behaviour. Together, we'll harness the power of insights to forge strategic partnerships, elevate our consulting capabilities, and propel our clients to the forefront of growth."

