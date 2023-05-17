Bank of Sharjah Eyes Strategic Growth and Digital Transformation under New Leadership.

Sharjah, UAE:- Bank of Sharjah PJSC (Abu Dhabi SE: BOS) (the “Bank” or the “Group”), one of the leading commercial banks in the UAE, today announced the appointment of Mohamed Khadiri as the Chief Executive Officer effective 17 May 2023. This appointment comes as part of the Bank’s efforts to strengthen its leadership team, accelerate overall growth strategy and maximize value to shareholders.

With over 24 years of corporate and investment banking experience across the US, Middle East & North Africa, Khadiri has a proven track record of driving growth and profitability in challenging market conditions. Prior to joining Bank of Sharjah, Khadiri worked for prominent financial institutions, including Salomon Smith Barney, Citibank, Barclays and HSBC, where he held senior leadership positions and spearheaded the development and implementation of successful growth strategies, enhanced customer experiences and digital transformation initiatives.



Most recently, Khadiri worked in Kuwait International Bank (KIB) for over six and a half years as General Manager, where he played a pivotal role in developing the bank’s local & international business activities and arranging numerous high-profile deals with public sector entities, large corporate and multinational companies.



Commenting on the appointment, the Chairman of Bank of Sharjah, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Saud Al Qasimi said : “We are delighted to welcome Mohamed to our team and wish him all the best in his new role. Mohamed is a dynamic, values-driven business leader who has an excellent track record of delivery in the banking industry. He has exceptional strategic capabilities, proven operational effectiveness and strong experience in both local and regional markets. We are confident that he will bring a new level of drive and energy to the institution and will lead our business to new heights of success.”



On this occasion, Khadiri commented: “I am excited to join Bank of Sharjah at this important time of its growth journey and am convinced by the strength of its fundamentals and clear growth potential. The UAE and the Middle East’s dynamic and fast-growing markets present a wealth of opportunities and I look forward to working closely with the management team to deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders.”

Khadiri holds a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance and Information Technology with distinction from Boston College, where he was a recipient of the prestigious Fulbright Scholarship. He also holds a Master of Science in Finance degree with distinction from Northeastern University in Boston and a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration & Accounting with the highest honours from Institut Superieur de Commerce et d’Administration des Entreprises (ISCAE) in Casablanca, Morocco.

-Ends-

About Bank of Sharjah

Bank of Sharjah was established on December 22, 1973, by Emiree decree issued by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council Ruler of Sharjah and its Dependencies. Banking operations started in May 1974. The Bank was the first financial institution in Sharjah, the fifth in the Federation and the first to make 40% of its capital available for public subscription.

