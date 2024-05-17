Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has launched the 2024 edition of its acclaimed Growth Series, aimed at fostering the development of startups and SMEs within its business community.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “Our Growth Series is designed to enrich our growing community by offering access to some of the region’s leading business minds. The series encourages participants to come together, exchange knowledge, network, and leave with actionable insights that will assist in the thriving and expansion of their enterprises.”

The series kicked off with a session titled, ‘How small incremental changes can have a big impact on your bottom line’. It targeted new businesses grappling with stagnant growth and missed opportunities, offering them a platform to learn and implement proven strategies for unlocking their true potential and achieving sustainable success.

Industry experts shared their insights on how companies could significantly increase their leads, double their sales, and boost annual revenue without additional spending on marketing or advertising.

RAKEZ Growth Series has more events in the pipeline under the theme of business growth and sustainability.