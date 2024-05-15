The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council (ADBWC) and Etihad Airways have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to support 25,000 women-owned small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating in the capital.

Etihad will consider members of the organisation to be preferred suppliers when it comes to procurement and through its “Business Connect” programme will offer generous Etihad Guest Miles benefits when booking travel.

This partnership extends Etihad’s existing commitment towards local procurement, meaning Etihad looks to source from local suppliers and businesses.