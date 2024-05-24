The second Gulf 'Takatuf' exhibition was inaugurated at the Movenpick Hotel Ghala under the patronage of Her Highness Sayyida Aliya bint Thuwaini al Said with the presence of senior officials from the government and private sectors.

The exhibition features 148 Omani projects with accredited brands from within the Sultanate of Oman, as well as projects from various Gulf countries who believe in the purchasing power of the local market and their participation with Omani youth in innovative ideas in the field of entrepreneurship.

One of the goals of the exhibition is to create partnerships and means of cooperation with institutions that have related orientations or fields in order to achieve impact and make a difference for the participating projects.

The founder, Sayyida Hujaija bint Jaifer al Said, said the strategic partners are Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Muscat Municipality.

"The first edition achieved great success and wide media coverage locally and in the Gulf region. The aim of the exhibition is to support small and medium-sized enterprises in promoting their products and services, as well as providing opportunities for exchanging experiences and skills in various fields, and creating business opportunities and common collaborations to expand and develop their projects," Sayyida Hujaija said.

The new feature in this edition is that a special and free course for exhibition participants, will be conducted by trainer Buthaina al Hadhrami, who specialises in Busniess Management and Marketing.

Enjoying the platform, Omani artisans and designers have expanded their scope while a number of participants have come from other GCC countries.

The exhibition is important for project owners and small and medium-sized enterprises to showcase their products, compare prices with other sources, exchange experiences, exchange information about their projects and establish and strengthen their brand identity.

