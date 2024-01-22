Al Salam Bank has launched two campaigns for 2024 under 'Al Salam Takaful', targeting its individual and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) clients.

The first campaign is taking place from the January 9 to the 31, 2024 and is set to include all current banking clients, while the second campaign is from January 7 to March 31, 2024, with a focus on extending exclusive insurance offerings to new clients.

During the first campaign the bank is giving the opportunity to receive a 10% discount for the first 150 clients who issue a new policy under 'Al Salam Takaful'. In the second campaign newly onboarded clients from any of Al Salam Bank’s channels in the first quarter of 2024, will benefit from a discount voucher worth BD10 ($26.5) on Motor insurance Takaful policies. Through the second campaign, clients can redeem the voucher over the course of the year.

One-stop shop

Through its exclusive campaigns, the bank strives to be a comprehensive, one-stop shop, delivering diverse products that meet its client's various banking and takaful insurance needs.

Al Salam Bank continues to strengthen its position as the preferred financial institution for takaful insurance products. Throughout these campaigns, the bank will offer competitive pricing on its takaful insurance products, in addition to a wide range of exclusive benefits when issuing a takaful insurance policy by visiting any of the bank’s branches, self-serve KIOSKs available 24/7, or contacting the client care centre.

Mohammed Buhijji, Head of Retail Banking at Al Salam Bank, said: "As we cement our standing as the bank of choice for all takaful insurance offerings in the kingdom, we strive to be a one-stop-shop offering both banking and takaful insurance products. As such, we have widened our portfolio of takaful insurance products and offers, as part of our partnership with Solidarity Bahrain. Through this initiative, we hope to equip our new and current clients with exclusive benefits and discounts on takaful insurance policies issued through our branches, self-service KIOSKs or client care centre, thereby enriching their experience and exceeding their expectations."

'Al Salam Takaful' was launched in November 2023 in collaboration with Solidarity Bahrain with the aim of providing a comprehensive lineup of Sharia-compliant insurance products. Individuals can benefit from a variety of takaful coverage on takaful insurance on Motor, Property, Travel Domestic Helper, Pleasure Craft, Personal Accident, and group medical takaful health for families. Corporations, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) are provided with Takaful coverage for office comprehensive, performance bonds, marine and group medical takaful insurance.

