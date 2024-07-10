MUSCAT - In a strategic move to bolster Islamic financial investments and foster stronger ties between the financial and advisory sectors, the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Eltizam Sharia Financial Consulting Company, a leading provider of Sharia-compliant investment advice and solutions.

This partnership underscores MSX's dedication to creating a sustainable investment environment and promoting Islamic financial culture in the Sultanate of Oman. The agreement aims to facilitate collaboration between the two entities and strengthen their relationship in the realms of Islamic finance and governance. It aligns with MSX's ongoing efforts to develop an investment sector that adheres to Islamic values, thereby fostering an investment climate that mirrors the principles of Islamic Sharia and supports sustainable economic growth in Oman.

By promoting Islamic financial culture and offering Sharia-compliant investment solutions, the collaboration responds to the growing demand for financial products and services that align with Islamic principles. This partnership also reflects MSX's commitment to sustainable economic development and to providing an encouraging investment environment.

This significant step enhances the capabilities of both MSX and Eltizam to deliver innovative and effective solutions in the field of Islamic investments. It further aims to achieve shared goals in building a sustainable investment environment within the capital market, thereby promoting investments that are consistent with Islamic values.

