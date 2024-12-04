Muscat: Muzn Islamic Banking has announced offering its Credit Card holders an exclusive 50% discount on two transactions on Talabat, the primary delivery platform in Oman. Lasting until 31st December 2024, the offer adds value to everyday purchases, with customers enjoying a maximum discount of OMR4 per transaction on food or other products.

Commenting on the offer, Salima Obaid Al Marzoqi, Muzn’s Chief Islamic Banking Officer, said: “We strive to reward our valued cardholders with exclusive offers that cater to their needs. Our collaboration with Talabat underscores our dedication to providing value and ease to our customers while adhering to Shariah-compliant solutions that enrich our customer’s lives.”

To redeem the discount, customers must access download Talabat’s app on their mobile devices and ensure their Muzn Credit Card is saved as the preferred payment method. This promotion applies exclusively to electronic payments made through Talabat platform and does not extend to cash on delivery or pick-up services. While the offer can be combined with ongoing restaurant deals, it does not apply to service or delivery charges.

Muzn’s initiative aligns with its commitment to providing Shariah-compliant, customer-centric solutions that add convenience and value to daily financial transactions. This special offer enhances Muzn’s range of financial products, designed to empower customers with ethical and rewarding banking experiences. This limited-time offer is available only to Muzn credit card holders and is part of Muzn’s ongoing commitment to rewarding loyalty and enhancing customer experiences.

For more information on this promotion or to explore how Muzn’s Shariah-compliant solutions can elevate your financial journey, please visit www.muzn.om or contact the Muzn Call Centre at 24770001.

