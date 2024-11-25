MUSCAT: The total assets of the Islamic banking sector in the Sultanate of Oman increased by 14.9 per cent by the end of September 2024 to reach about RO 8.2 billion, or 18.7 per cent of the total assets of the Omani banking sector, compared to the same period last year.

The total balance of financing granted by units practicing Islamic banking recorded an increase of 12.6 per cent to reach about RO 6.6 billion.

Deposits with Islamic banks and windows also recorded an increase of 23.7 per cent to reach about RO 6.6 billion by the end of September 2024.

