UAE-based artificial intelligence (AI) start-up qeen.ai has secured $2.2 million in funding to support its goal to disrupt the e-commerce space in MENA and around the world.

The round was led by Wamda Capital, with participation from international and regional investors, including 10x Founders, Aditum and Dara Holdings, along with Jabbar Group, Phaze Ventures and Eureka 460, according to a statement.



The company, founded last year by former Google and DeepMind professionals Dina Alsamhan, Ahmad Khwileh and Mortez Ibrahimi, provides user-friendly AI solutions to e-commerce businesses.



Its no-code, native GenAI product discovery solutions promise to boost online sales and customer lifetime value (LTV) for enterprises.



“[The company] will use the new funds to fuel its mission to simplify intelligent commerce, making AI solutions accessible and user-friendly for businesses of all sizes that are looking to boost their sales,” the statement said.



The UAE’s e-commerce market has been growing, with revenue poised to record an annual growth rate of 8.63% over the short term, resulting in a projected market volume of $10.56 billion by 2029, according to Statistica.



