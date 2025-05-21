The Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME) aims to support the launch of 8,000 new Emirati businesses by 2033, raising the total number of supported enterprises to 27,000, up from 19,000 at the end of 2024.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, Acting CEO of Dubai SME, highlighted the establishment's commitment to integrating artificial intelligence and advanced technologies to enhance its services, analyse market trends, and improve the efficiency of its support.

He elaborated that Dubai SME utilises smart tools to identify opportunities, provide specialised consultancy, and deliver digital training. A significant portion of licencing and technical support processes has been automated.

“AI will also be instrumental in monitoring business progress and enabling swift responses to challenges,” Almheiri stated. He added that Dubai SME offers training programs to equip entrepreneurs with the skills to integrate AI into their operations, thereby fostering innovation, scalability, and global competitiveness.

Al Romaithi addressed key challenges faced by startups, including access to funding and high operating costs. He noted that the establishment provides seed and expansion funding through the Mohammed Bin Rashid Fund for SME, as well as commercial licences for AED1,000. Furthermore, incubator space is available at the Hamdan Centre for Giftedness and Innovation, targeting sectors such as AI, the digital economy, and fintech.

Dubai SME also prioritises productivity and sustainability by offering relevant tools and resources. These include a grant programme for innovative ideas, an initiative to facilitate e-commerce entry, and a procurement programme mandating government and semi-government entities to allocate 10 percent of their purchases to Dubai SME members.

Moreover, Dubai SME conducts monthly workshops with industry stakeholders and provided consultations to over 3,000 entrepreneurs in the past year.