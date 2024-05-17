Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Lab (ADIA Lab) and Minsait have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for future research collaboration on the sustainable and ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI).

Under the terms of the MoU, the organisations will identify key research topics related to the use of AI technology in areas such as green AI, smart cities, healthcare, digital finance, and quantum computing, a WAM report said.

Researchers from Minsait and ADIA Lab will work together to produce scientific papers and other publications that propose the sustainable and ethical use of AI.

Impactful and aligned

Dr Horst Simon, Director of ADIA Lab, stated: “Collaborating with Minsait enables us to leverage our research capabilities in real-world applications, ensuring that AI advancements are both impactful and aligned with global standards of sustainability and ethics.”

"This partnership with ADIA Lab aims to foster innovation and create advanced AI solutions tailored to the needs of different sectors," said Luis Abril, CEO of Minsait. "Together, we plan to push the boundaries of AI technology to new heights."

