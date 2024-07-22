Bayanat, a leading provider of AI-powered geospatial solutions, has announced its intention to enter into a strategic joint venture (JV) partnership with Autonomous a2z, a South Korean autonomous technology firm. The JV will focus on the development and deployment of autonomous systems in the UAE and wider Mena region.

Entering the second phase of their partnership, the two companies announced the official start of their collaboration at the inaugural DRIFTx event in Abu Dhabi earlier this year.

At the event, the partners showcased their autonomous driving capabilities with a live demonstration of a vehicle 7,000 kilometres away in South Korea being safely teleoperated from the Bayanat Pavilion in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

This strategic partnership comes at a time when Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council issued a resolution to establish the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC). This new council aims to drive the development and integration of smart and autonomous systems across various sectors within the UAE, further cementing the nation’s position as a leader in technological innovation.

Broader remit

The new Council has a broader remit compared to previously established councils, addressing multiple sectors beyond just vehicles and reflects a more comprehensive approach to integrating smart technologies across all facets of society and the economy.

The official signing of this joint venture highlights the strong international cooperation between the UAE and South Korea. The signing was attended by high-level delegates including Byeong-Nae Yang, Deputy Minister of Trade; Dong-Ki Lee, CEO and President, COEX Convention and Exhibition Centre; Sung Hwan Cho, CEO and President, Korea Association of Autonomous Mobility Industry and Hasan Al Hosani, Managing Director, Bayanat.

Moving forward, the joint venture aims to deploy autonomous systems that, with under, lean on learnings from Bayanat’s TXAI pilot project with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and Abu Dhabi Mobility. Together, the two companies aim to build a network of autonomous vehicles that are seamlessly carrying passengers between inner-city hubs such as Abu Dhabi airport, the capital’s major tourist attractions and the city’s expansive hospitality offering. Part of the discussions are also use cases that extend beyond public transport sector.

Transport solutions

Al Hosani said: “Our continued partnership with Autonomous a2z underpins the strength of our Smart Mobility Solutions offerings. This decision is momentous for the UAE and the region. In bringing together our respective expertise, we are powering development of transport solutions and bolstering innovation.”

At the forefront of autonomous vehicles and drone technology in the Middle East, Bayanat boasts a strong Smart Mobility Solutions (SMOS) portfolio. Its proven capabilities span across various technological domains, including Autonomous Solutions, Cloud Infrastructure, Digital Twins, Charging Infrastructure, Transportation Super Apps, and Testing and Simulation.

Speaking about the partnership, Han Ji-hyeong, the CEO of Autonomous a2z, said: “For us, the anticipated JV represents the first major partnership outside of South Korea. We believe that collaboration with local companies is essential to capture the global autonomous vehicle market, which is why many OEMs enter into joint ventures. We are confident that our collaboration between A2D in the Middle East, A2G in Singapore, and A2Z in the UAE is a huge step towards becoming a global autonomous vehicle company and represents a great opportunity.”

