Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has appointed Mr. Saurabh Bakshi, a renowned leader in the hospitality industry, as Chief Operating Officer of Azizi Hospitality.

Azizi plans to invest up to AED 60 billion over the next five years, adding close to 20,000 new keys to Dubai’s hotel stock through the launch of 50 upmarket luxury hotels and resorts and an ultra-luxury, seven-star hotel in Dubai, operated by Azizi Hospitality.

Mr. Saurabh Bakshi, a seasoned hotelier with a distinguished career, brings with him over 23 years of management experience in the hospitality industry. From his early days at the Grand Hyatt in New Delhi to his most recent role at Vinpearl Resorts, Mr. Bakshi’s has also held several other senior leadership positions across the world’s most prestigious hotels and resorts chains, including Kempinski, St. Regis at Marriott International, Aldar Hotels and Hospitality, Sheraton Hotels, IHG, Radisson Hotels, and Rotana, among others. His profound expertise in leading hospitality brands through periods of growth and innovation across the UAE and China, among other dynamic high-tourism markets, his strategic approach to operations, his ability to seamlessly drive the success of multiple assets, and his customer centric mindset are among the qualities that Mr. Saurabh brings with him to his new role and that position him as the ideal candidate to spearhead Azizi’s debut into the hospitality sector. He has also received numerous accolades throughout his career, including a recognition as General Manager of the Year, Outstanding Talent Developer of the Year, and Best Professional in the Industry.

In his comments, Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are proud to announce the hiring of Mr. Saurabh as the new COO of our hospitality division. We see his remarkable skillset as the perfect fit for our endeavors in the realm of high-end hotels and resorts, and are excited to soon launch our hospitality brand with his help and guidance.”

Azizi Developments recently announced the start of construction of its tower on Sheikh Zayed Road, soon to be the second tallest skyscraper, which will feature a vertical mall, luxury residences and opulent penthouses, a seven-star hotel, a one-of-its-kind observation deck, and numerous high-end F&B options, among other unique and exciting features and amenities.

