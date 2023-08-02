Abu Dhabi, UAE – Aldar Properties ('Aldar') has appointed Faisal Falaknaz as Group Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer (GCFSO), further strengthening the Emirati representation on its senior management team. This follows his appointment as interim GCFSO in January, where he has since led the Group’s finance, treasury, investor relations, strategy, digital services expertise, as well Aldar’s comprehensive sustainability framework and agenda.

As GCFSO, Faisal Falaknaz brings institutional knowledge and experience having previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Aldar Investment, which owns and manages Aldar’s portfolio of recurring income assets. A seasoned finance and investment professional, he has held senior roles at major corporate entities, including Mubadala Investment Company and Emaar Properties, building a strong track record in international M&A and asset management.

Faisal Falaknaz is a CFA charter holder, with a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the American University of Sharjah.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Media

Obaid Al YammahiAldar Prop

erties

Radwa El Taweel Brunswick Group

ALDARCORP@brunswickgroup.com ALDAR@brunswickgroup.com

About Aldar

Aldar Properties PJSC is the leading real estate developer, investor, and manager in the UAE with a diversified and sustainable operating model centered around two core businesses: Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of integrated, liveable, and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi’s most desirable destinations, including Yas Island, Saadiyat Island, Al Raha, and Reem Island. It is responsible for developing Aldar’s c. 69 million sqm land bank and includes three businesses: Aldar Projects, which is Aldar's dedicated project delivery arm and the manager of its project management business; Aldar Ventures, which incubates and nurtures new business opportunities and innovation areas; and Aldar Egypt, the platform focused on developing mixed-use communities in Egypt.

Aldar Investment houses Aldar’s core asset management business comprising over AED 32 billion portfolio of investment grade and income-generating assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, hospitality, and logistics segments. Aldar Investment also manages three core platforms: Aldar Education, Aldar Estates, and Aldar Hospitality and Leisure. Aldar Education includes Aldar’s entire educational portfolio, with almost 34,000 students across 29 operated and managed schools, and a growing network of 4,500 educators from over 100 nationalities, offering a wide range of curriculum and ancillary services such as a Teacher Training Academy. Aldar Estates consolidates Aldar’s Retail Operations alongside existing Residential and Commercial real estate operations within Provis and will further include Community Management under one integrated property management platform. Aldar Hospitality and Leisure looks after Aldar’s portfolio of hotel and leisure assets, which are anchored around Yas Island and Saadiyat, in addition to Ras Al Khaimah. It includes Aldar’s portfolio of 13 hotels, comprising over 4,250 hotel keys and managing operations across golf courses, beach clubs, and marinas.

Aldar’s shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (Stock quote: ALDAR:UH), and is a profitable, cash-generative business that provides recurring revenues, and benefits from a diverse and supportive shareholder base. Aldar operates according to high standards of corporate governance and is committed to operating a long-term and sustainable business in order to provide ongoing value for its shareholders.

Aldar is driven by a vision to be a leading real estate developer and manager in the region by playing a key role in the development of quality, comfortable, desirable destinations that people can live in, work at and visit.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com