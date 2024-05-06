Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Driving the journey of excellence and setting new benchmarks in the insurance industry, Abu Dhabi National Takaful Company CEO, Osama Abdeen, was recently honoured with the "Lifetime Achievement Award for Leadership" at 9th InsureTek Golden Shield Excellence Awards 2024. Furthermore, the recognition doesn't stop there. Abu Dhabi National Takaful Company was also recognized as the "Takaful Company of the Year" at the same event.

Throughout his career, Osama Abdeen has been instrumental in driving innovation, fostering growth, and championing best practices within the industry. His visionary leadership has not only propelled Abu Dhabi National Takaful Company to new heights but has also set a benchmark for others to aspire to.

Osama's exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication to the company's strategic vision have led to its successful expansion from a ‘Local to Global’ scale in various business lines such as aviation, energy, property, engineering, and casualty.

He has been instrumental in driving the company's strategic shift from Local to Global. Under his insightful guidance, Abu Dhabi National Takaful Company witnessed remarkable growth in 2023, achieving an impressive 466% increase in profits. Additionally, the company expanded its range of services and products, and the company was honoured with the prestigious title of "Takaful Company of the Year" at the Middle East Insurance Industry Awards 2023.

Abu Dhabi National Takaful Company extends its heartfelt congratulations to Osama Abdeen on this well-deserved accolade and looks forward to continuing its journey of excellence under his visionary leadership.

On this remarkable achievement, Osama Abdeen, Chief Executive Officer said "It is truly an honour to receive the "Lifetime Achievement Award for Leadership".

I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to lead and serve in an industry that I am passionate about. This recognition reflects the dedication and collective efforts of our entire team at Abu Dhabi National Takaful Company. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together, and this award serves as motivation to continue our pursuit of excellence. As Abu Dhabi National Takaful Company celebrates this momentous achievement, it reaffirms its commitment to delivering unparalleled value to its stakeholders and driving innovation and excellence."

About Abu Dhabi National Takaful Co. P.S.C:

Abu Dhabi National Takaful Co. P.S.C was established in November 2003 with the aim of providing Takaful insurance solutions for the regional market. With its Head Office in Abu Dhabi, the company has branches in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai.

Abu Dhabi National Takaful Co. P.S.C has been assigned the following financial strength ratings: -

▪ 'A-' Stable Outlook by A.M Best for the eighth consecutive year (2023) ▪ 'A-' Stable Outlook by Fitch Ratings for second consecutive year (2023) Furthermore, the company earned prestigious award "Takaful Company of the Year" by Middle East Insurance Industry Awards 2023.

