The insurance sector is expected to play a critical role and contribute meaningfully to the Federal Government’s objective of achieving $1trillion economy by 2026.

The newly appointed Commissioner for Insurance (CFI)/CEO National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr Olusegun Ayo Omosehin stated this on Friday when he arrived at the NAICOM’s Headquarters, Abuja for his assumption of duty.

During an interactive session with the entire management and staff of the Commission, the CFI in his opening remark said the executive management would set a new tone for the Nigerian insurance sector.

His predecessor, Mr Olorundare Sunday Thomas, who was in attendance to officially hand over to the new CFI, thanked the staff for their support while in office.

The new CFI expressed optimism of achieving a more vibrant insurance sector, and reiterated that the Insurance is expected to play a critical role and contribute to the Federal Government’s plans to achieve a $1 trillion economy by 2026.

