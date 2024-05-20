The Commissioner for Insurance (CFI), Mr Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, has assured the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) of continued collaboration to safeguard consumer rights, particularly in ensuring the prompt settlement of genuine claims.

The Commissioner for Insurance/CEO, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr Omosehin, made the commitment when he received members of the Governing Council of the NIA led by the incoming chairman, Mr Kunle Ahmed, who paid a courtesy visit to the commission.

During the meeting, Ahmed congratulated the recently appointed executive management of NAICOM and expressed gratitude to the commission for its pivotal role in maintaining a fair and stable insurance sector.

He emphasised the importance of initiating the implementation of the 10-year strategic plan and finalising the consolidated insurance bill.

Furthermore, he expressed willingness to collaborate with the new executive, expressing confidence in their ability to elevate the insurance sector to greater heights.

The NIA delegation was briefed on the commission’s ongoing review of its strategic plan to align it with the Nigerian insurance industry’s 10-year strategic plan.

In his remarks, the CFI affirmed the executive management’s ambition to drive growth in the Nigerian insurance market.

Overall, the meeting showcased a collaborative spirit between NAICOM and NIA, highlighting a shared commitment to advancing the insurance sector and protecting the interests of consumers.

