Dubai; United Arab Emirates: The Board of Directors of "Aafaq Islamic Finance" announces the appointment of Hisham Hammoud, as the new CEO of the company.

Hisham Hammoud is considered one of the pioneers in the banking and financial sectors, with more than 25 years of experience in the fields of banking and Islamic banking.

During his career, Hisham has held a number of senior management positions and leadership positions in many local and international financial institutions, through which he has successfully reorganized banking and financial businesses, implemented multi-objective business strategies, in many countries. Hisham has led acquisitions and digital transformations of financial services for both companies and individuals. He holds a master's degree in international business.

Hisham Hammoud's duties in his new position include the responsibility of contributing to the leadership of "Aafaq Islamic Finance" towards restructuring and developing its strategy in line with the next phase.

Through innovation and development in financial and banking services, Aafaq products are compatible with Islamic Sharia, in a way that exceeds the aspirations of shareholders and meets the needs of local and targeted customers.

Aafaq is known for supporting and financing leading institutions and projects, in addition to developing smart and secure payment solutions for individuals and companies.

About "Aafaq Islamic Finance"

Aafaq Islamic Finance PJSC was established in the year 2006, and it provides a wide range of high-quality, Sharia-compliant banking products and services to companies and individuals. It is unique as one of the financing companies that enjoys complete independence in the United Arab Emirates. In addition, the "Aafaq Islamic Finance" strategy focuses on exploring opportunities within various business sectors, and works to achieve the highest levels of happiness for its customers, including shareholders, consumers, employees, strategic partners and community members.

"Aafaq Islamic Finance" depends on the strength of its strategic partnerships with the leading authorities and institutions in the United Arab Emirates, including the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dubai Economy, Emaratek, Trakhees, First Abu Dhabi Bank, in addition to "Tasheel" and "Amer" and many more business centers and individuals. "Aafaq" provides the clients of these bodies and institutions with various services, such as e-dirham, work guarantees, wage protection system, payment services for Dubai Economy, mobilizing Noqodi balances and others, in addition to a wide range of financing solutions and smart payment solutions for companies and individuals.

