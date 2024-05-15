Jeddah: The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group and Qatar signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on strategic cooperation to develop a comprehensive partnership strategy from 2024 through 2027.



IsDB Group President Dr. Muhammad Al-Jasser and Qatari Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari co-signed the document on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum, held in Doha from May 14 to 16.



The MoU is in line with the IsDB’s 2023-2025 strategy and the Qatar National Vision 2030, which focuses on supporting sustainable economic transformation in Qatar and enhancing South-South cooperation.



The two parties stressed that through this ambitious initiative, they will work to strengthen their deep relations, promote economic transformation, and advance international cooperation.

The partnership will focus on integrating women and youth, mitigating the effects of climate change and adapting to it, and developing human and institutional capabilities.