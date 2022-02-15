Announcement made at Gulfood in Dubai with Minister Charlie McConalogue, T.D.

Musgrave, the leading Irish retail, wholesale, and foodservice business, is pleased to announce it has agreed a significant new supply partnership with Choithrams, a leading retailer with over 40 stores across the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The agreement will see Musgrave supply Choithrams with more than 500 products from its SuperValu own brand range alongside other Irish brands and products from SuperValu’s Food Academy programme, which operates in partnership with Bord Bia and the Local Enterprise Office (LEO) network. The SuperValu Food Academy programme helps small businesses through the journey from start up to getting their products onto shelves. Choithrams customers can expect to see brands including The Happy Pear, which started out in Food Academy, on shelves soon.

Commenting as the announcement was made at the Gulfood Conference in Dubai, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, T.D. said: “Tremendous progress has been made in recent years in expanding the reach of Irish food to consumers across the globe. Global demand for Irish produce continues to grow thanks to its outstanding quality and the dedicated efforts of Bord Bia and the initiative of successful home-grown companies such as Musgrave.”

Noel Keeley, Musgrave CEO, said: “As Ireland’s leading food retail and wholesale business we have built a robust and reliable supply chain, which enables us to deliver much-loved Irish products to markets around the world. Our international export offer includes more than 14,000 own brand product lines for grocery and wholesale, from high quality fresh, chilled and frozen foods to dried food. This new partnership with Choithrams is a superb opportunity for Musgrave to continue strategically expanding our presence in the Middle East. We look forward to offering customers the great value, premium quality produce which SuperValu is renowned for.”

Choithrams CEO, Rajiv Warrier, commenting on the agreement, said: “This deal will see Musgrave supply Choithrams with more than 500 of its SuperValu own brand range products, as well as a number of other Irish brands. We have always been inspired by how passionate Irish people are about their heritage and their food. With Musgrave, we found a partner that we have perfect synergy with. This is a great opportunity to get the best of Irish food onto the supermarket shelves of Choithrams.”

Liam Hyland, Director of Export and International Trade at Musgrave added: “Choithrams is one of the leading retailers in the UAE and this deal means we can look forward to seeing SuperValu own brand and other Irish products in all corners of the Gulf market. Musgrave has always been a huge supporter of small local producers. Some 75 per cent of all our goods are sourced in Ireland and more than 1,800 local food producers and suppliers are supported by SuperValu. We’re immensely proud to work with so many local, Irish producers and we’re delighted to be able to offer them access to a wider global market of potential customers.”

Shane Hamill, Bord Bia’s Regional Manager for Asia, Middle East, Africa and Russia commented: “Irish produce is known for its premium quality and provenance and sustainability credentials. This new agreement opens a world of possibilities for Irish suppliers and producers who will now have a further new avenue to sell their products to a growing international market. I’d like to congratulate Musgrave and Choithrams on this new partnership. I have no doubt that it will be a success for both companies and, importantly, for Irish producers.”

-Ends-

About Musgrave

Musgrave is Ireland’s leading food retail, wholesale and foodservice company. Together with its retail partners, the Group supports more than 41,000 jobs, in more than 1,400 stores and offices, with combined total retail sales of €5.4 billion.

Musgrave is proud to be one of Europe’s most successful family-owned businesses with a 145-year heritage in food and brand innovation.

Musgrave support thousands of retail and foodservice family businesses. Everyday Musgrave feeds one in three people in Ireland through 11 market leading food and beverage brands that include SuperValu, Centra, Frank and Honest and Musgrave MarketPlace.

Musgrave brands are successful because they meet the changing needs of today’s shoppers and are developed in collaboration with outstanding local entrepreneurs based in the communities they serve.

About Choithrams

It was over three decades ago that the first Choithram Supermarket and Department Store was established in the UAE. Since then, many Choithrams have come up in convenient locations across the seven Emirates. With its unbeatably high standard of quality and service, Choithrams has become a name synonymous with excellence in the region today.

The efficiency of the chain was recognized when Choithrams was awarded the first ever "Grocer of the year" RetailME award in 2005, for overall excellence in the field of food retailing. It was a true testament to the competence of Choithrams in successfully catering to the needs of a diverse population.

Choithrams is today a successful group with associates in diverse fields like wholesaling, commodity brokerage, and manufacturing of edible and non-edible items. This rich association brings to the group a huge bank of experience and resources. Choithrams came to UAE in 1974 and has grown to a retail chain with over 39 supermarkets in the emirates.

The expansion of Choithrams into Oman, Bahrain and Qatar ensures the distribution of brands into all corners of the Gulf market. Choithrams brings to the Gulf region the expertise, experience, networks and communications built up over 70 years in 25 countries.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022