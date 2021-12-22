PHOTO
Riyadh : The Saudi Ports Authority, MAWANI, has announced a new direct shipping serviceconnecting Saudi Arabia to Djibouti in an important development that serves to leverage the significant potential of the Kingdom's ports, bolster its petrochemicals exports and transshipments, and further expand its maritime network around the globe.
Connecting Jeddah Islamic port to Djibouti, with over 100 containers shipped weekly, the new service is a valuable new link between Saudi Arabia and the East African continent, promoting and facilitating intra-regional trade and enhancing opportunities for investment in the Kingdom, as well as supportingleading container transport company Transmar.
The Jeddah-Djibouti service marks an important milestone in the development of Jeddah Islamic Port as a world leading hub, further solidifying its status as a rising force in the maritime industry, and one of three Saudi ports included in the 2021 edition of Lloyd's List of Top 100 Ports.
The Kingdom ranks fifth in the world in container shiphandling, according to the UNCTAD annual index for 2020. As a result of consistent expansion and development, Saudi Arabia is home to the largest port network in the Middle East, receiving 20-25 thousand ships annually.
Ongoing initiatives have seen the Authority partner with several major international shipping lines as it works to enable, expand and transform Saudi ports, fulfillingnational strategic objectives for the development of transport and logistics services under Saudi Vision 2030, and securing the Kingdom's position as a global hub.
-Ends-
© Press Release 2021
