Riyadh: The Saudi Ports Authority, Mawani, has announced the addition of the new shipping service 'NRS' by Folk Maritime to Jeddah Islamic Port. This initiative aims to connect the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to various ports along the North Red Sea.



The introduction of these two new services is set to meet the increasing market demands and trade activities in the region. It will further establish the Kingdom's position as a global logistics hub that bridges three continents, in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS).



According to the statement, the launch of the NRS service is a testament to the collaborative efforts and mutual support between Mawani and Folk Maritime. The latter is expanding its operational and logistics activities as a new player in the regional market and the first Saudi maritime line specializing in container and feeder ships. The NRS shipping service will link Jeddah Islamic Port to Yanbu Commercial Port, Neom Port, Aqaba Port in Jordan, and Sokhna Port in Egypt. It promises regular weekly trips with a capacity of up to 1,300 TEUs. It is important to highlight that introducing new shipping services to Jeddah Islamic Port is crucial for enhancing its pivotal role due to its strategic location.



This service enables it to connect three continents Europe, Asia, and Africa further solidifying its competitive advantage for exporters, importers, and shipping agents as the premier port on the Red Sea coast for transoceanic maritime trade, container transshipment, and cargo handling.