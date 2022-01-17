PHOTO
Cairo, Egypt : IBM today announced the appointment of Marwa Abbas as General Manager for IBM Egypt. Ms. Abbas succeeds Wael Abdoush, who has been appointed as General Manager for IBM Gulf, Levant and Pakistan.
Ms. Abbas will be responsible for managing IBM’s overall business operations in Egypt, in addition to her role as the technology leader, driving business growth and expanding our clients’ relationships.
“Marwa is a highly respected executive who brings to the role strong market and industrial experience to deliver value to our clients with focus on areas like data, Automation, Security, and Hybrid cloud, which are key elements of IBM’s growth strategy,” said Saad Toma, General Manager, IBM Middle East, and Africa. “I would like to thank Wael Abdoush for his role in driving IBM’s business and footprint in Egypt and wish him success in his new role.”
Ms. Abbas has over 25 years of experience at IBM, having managed different sales and leadership positions. Prior to this role, she led IBM MEA Digital Sales center out of Cairo serving our clients across Middle East & Africa.
“I am very excited to lead IBM Egypt at this pivotal point to drive strategic partnerships and alliances aimed at accelerating Egypt’s digital transformation and aligning with the national agenda. It’s a great honour to be part of this journey by furthering our footprint in Egypt, expanding our clients’ and partners’ relationships, as well as, sustaining a hub of dynamic and diversified skills to serve our clients in Egypt and the MEA region,” said Marwa Abbas.
Both announcements are effective immediately.
-Ends-
Media Contact
Nadine Hafez
External Relations Leader – IBM Egypt
E-mail: nhafez@eg.ibm.com
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.