Cairo, Egypt : IBM today announced the appointment of Marwa Abbas as General Manager for IBM Egypt. Ms. Abbas succeeds Wael Abdoush, who has been appointed as General Manager for IBM Gulf, Levant and Pakistan.

Ms. Abbas will be responsible for managing IBM’s overall business operations in Egypt, in addition to her role as the technology leader, driving business growth and expanding our clients’ relationships.

“Marwa is a highly respected executive who brings to the role strong market and industrial experience to deliver value to our clients with focus on areas like data, Automation, Security, and Hybrid cloud, which are key elements of IBM’s growth strategy,” said Saad Toma, General Manager, IBM Middle East, and Africa. “I would like to thank Wael Abdoush for his role in driving IBM’s business and footprint in Egypt and wish him success in his new role.”

Ms. Abbas has over 25 years of experience at IBM, having managed different sales and leadership positions. Prior to this role, she led IBM MEA Digital Sales center out of Cairo serving our clients across Middle East & Africa.

“I am very excited to lead IBM Egypt at this pivotal point to drive strategic partnerships and alliances aimed at accelerating Egypt’s digital transformation and aligning with the national agenda. It’s a great honour to be part of this journey by furthering our footprint in Egypt, expanding our clients’ and partners’ relationships, as well as, sustaining a hub of dynamic and diversified skills to serve our clients in Egypt and the MEA region,” said Marwa Abbas.

Both announcements are effective immediately.

-Ends-

