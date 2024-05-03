Muscat: Liva Insurance, the premier insurer in the Sultanate of Oman, is thrilled to announce its recent triumph with two distinguished awards: 'Brand of the Year' at the esteemed Top Omani Brands Awards Ceremony and the prestigious 'Pioneering Customer Experience' accolade at Oman Forum 2024. These awards showcase the company’s robust brand identity and dedication to delivering top-tier insurance solutions to the local market, while also recognizing its exceptional efforts in providing a seamless, personalized, and responsive customer experience across all fronts.

Hosted by Alam Al Iktissad Magazine, the renowned annual event 'Top Omani Brands Awards' applauds the most influential and successful brands in Oman. Conversely, the Oman Forum is a renowned platform that showcases the country's leading businesses and their achievements across various sectors. Commenting on these achievements, Hanaa Al Hinai, CEO of Liva Insurance, said, "We are honored to receive these esteemed awards, which showcase our unwavering commitment to building a trusted brand, offer innovative services, and placing customer satisfaction at the core of our operations. We remain committed in our pursuit of setting new benchmarks in customer service and innovation within the Omani insurance sector."

Liva Insurance's customer-centric approach is reflected in its innovative product offerings, intuitive digital platforms, and dedicated team of insurance experts. By continuously seeking feedback and insights from its customers, the company has been able to achieve customer satisfaction and tailor its services to address their evolving needs and preferences. Earlier this year, the company introduced a rewards program with exclusive benefits and deals to enhance the overall customer experience and enrich their everyday lives.

Speaking on the customer experience accolade, Sara Al Abri, Head of Customer Service at Liva Insurance said: “We are deeply honored to receive the 'Pioneering Customer Experience' accolade at Oman Forum 2024. This award is a testament to our commitment to our customers and our relentless pursuit of excellent customer experiences. At Liva Insurance, we believe that the core of our success lies in understanding and anticipating the needs of our clients, ensuring that every interaction is personalized, seamless, and enriching. This recognition motivates us to continue setting new benchmarks in the insurance industry."

As it aspires to become the region's leading multi-line insurer, Liva Insurance offers a comprehensive suite of insurance solutions to individuals and businesses alike. Driven by innovation, customer service, and bespoke product offerings, Liva Insurance has cemented its position as a trusted brand in the Sultanate.

About Liva Insurance

Liva is a new brand created in 2023 from the synergetic union of Al Ahlia Insurance and National Life & General Insurance Company (NLGIC).

Aspiring to become the region's leading multi-line insurer, Liva is a unique combination of two dynamic and award-winning companies with a collective experience of over 80 years, a shared vision, and highly complementary capabilities.

Liva brings together six entities: National Life & General Insurance Company SAOG (NLGIC), RSA Middle East BSC (c) (RSA Middle East), Al Ahlia Insurance Co. SAOG (Al Ahlia), Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Co. (Al Alamiya), NLGIC Support Services Private Limited (NSSPL), and Inayah TPA LLC.

Liva offers a broad suite of digitally enabled, customizable solutions across all lines of insurance, underpinned by exceptional service. The company aims to instill confidence in people to live the life they want, well prepared for the unexpected, by creating an ecosystem beyond insurance that has customers’ needs at its core.

