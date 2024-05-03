Al-Dakheel: We align with market trends by introducing digital services that exceed customers’ expectations.

Launching a prepaid cashback card offering up to 24% cashback and enabling customers to book appointments with their Relationship Managers.

For the first time in Kuwait, customers can send money from the app to multiple recipients.

Adding a new option allowing customers to renew their civil ID quickly and easily.

NBK Accounts can be loaded using K-Net portal and supplementary cards can be requested for family members as well.

Users have the option to rename NBK products including accounts, cards, loans and even beneficiaries.

As a trailblazer of digital banking, and keeping with its unwavering dedication to addressing customer feedback and meeting their requirements, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) focuses on adding new products and services to its Mobile Banking App, which accounts for the major share of customers’ banking transactions, thanks to the rich digital experience enabling them to manage their accounts, and conveniently and securely conduct their transactions anytime, anywhere, 24/7 without the hassle of visiting branches.

In this context, responding to market trends and customers’ needs, NBK has introduced new services as well as enhancements to existing ones on its Mobile Banking App, which included the following:

Prepaid Cashback Card

NBK has launched the new NBK 247 Cashback Visa Platinum Prepaid Card offering customers up to 24% cashback on their daily purchases, allowing users to turn their daily purchases into a new way of savings.

By transferring their daily spends from their debit card to the new prepaid card, customers get a cashback of 24% on streaming services (payment should be done through the streaming app or website and not through any other service provider), 7% on Food delivery (only on food delivery apps, not direct orders from restaurants), 4% on Bill payments (telecom bills that are paid through the app or website of the telecom companies or through any of their branches, and not through any service provider), 2% at hospitals, clinics and pharmacies, as well as 2% on Grocery, and 0.7% on Digital payments (made using digital wallets).

Customers can apply for the card through NBK Mobile Banking App and once they register the card in the digital wallet, they will be able to use the card immediately.

Quick Send:

The Quick Send feature offered by NBK enables customers to send money directly via NBK MOB to receive from any local bank by entering the receiver’s name, mobile number, and the amount to be sent. The receiver gets a link via (SMS) on the mobile. When clicking the link, the receiver has the option to proceed with NBK Mobile Banking App (for NBK Customers) or via K-Net and the money will be received immediately. For the first time in Kuwait, customers can send money from the app to multiple recipients.

Load Account:

The ability to load NBK account using K-Net portal. The amount can be loaded anytime, anywhere, even on weekends and official holidays. If customers would like to load money into their accounts, they can now do so on the K-Net payment gateway through NBK Mobile Banking Application. Customers are only required to choose the desired account in which they would like to top up funds to, along with the desired amount. From there they will be directed to the K-Net portal where they will enter their card details and their account will be loaded successfully.

Contact Your Relationship Manager:

NBK Mobile Banking Privilege users will be able to view the name of their Relationship Manager (RM), contact details, and book appointments with them via NBK’s Mobile Banking App. Customers can book appointments by selecting the date and time, during the branch’s working hours with few easy taps.

Update Civil ID by PACI:

The ability to provide a service where customers are able to update their Civil ID expiry date through Mobile Banking App by the Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI). Simply, when their Civil IDs are about to expire or have expired, a banner will be displayed informing the customer that they need to do the update. This will be done after customers allow NBK to get their information from PACI. A Notification will be sent to customers to confirm the transaction is accepted or rejected.

Product Nickname:

The ability for users to rename NBK products including accounts, cards, loans and even beneficiaries. Users can edit the product name at any time or delete it. This enables users to access the product quickly and conduct transactions while on the move. In addition, it makes it easier for them to recognize and refer to the product they renamed as per their preference.

Submit A Suggestion:

As part of its ongoing efforts to foster continuous communication with customers and engage with their feedback regarding the bank's services, the bank now allows users to submit their suggestions directly through the NBK Mobile Banking App. This update enables customers to provide input on various aspects such as accounts, cards, loans, payments, and transfers, enhancing the bank's responsiveness to customer needs and preferences.

Secondary Prepaid Card Ordering:

Through the NBK Mobile Banking App, NBK Customers can request a secondary prepaid card linked to their account. This service enables the primary cardholder to extend credit card benefits to other family members while maintaining full control over spending limits.

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) remains committed to enriching its customers' digital experience through the NBK Mobile Banking App, by introducing additional services and implementing features and enhancements designed to meet customer preferences and fulfill their needs.

The following are the new features and services included in the update:

Various Enhancements

In addition to these new services, and keeping with the bank’s constant endeavors to improve the existing services available on the NBK Mobile Banking App to exceed customers’ expectations, users can now view the remaining monthly transfer limit on the form itself. This makes it easy to the users to know how much they have transferred money during the month and how much is remaining to better manage their accounts and transfers on monthly basis.

Enhancements also included 3D Shortcuts, offering a faster way for the users to access their favorite services on the App.

In addition to introducing new services, NBK has implemented several enhancements to the NBK Mobile Banking App, further enhancing the electronic experience for its customers. Among these improvements, customers can now easily add the prepaid cards they issue via the NBK Mobile Banking App to their Apple Wallet at the time of issuance.

Commenting on the launch of the new services and enhancements, Mohammad Al-Dakheel, Head of Mobile Banking, Consumer Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait, said, “Our consistent efforts to introduce new features and ongoing enhancements to the NBK Mobile Banking App underscores our dedication to enhancing a banking experience tailored to the genuine needs and aspirations of our customers. This endeavor aligns with our goal of reshaping their lifestyles through a meticulously crafted range of digital services and products, designed with precision and care.”

Al-Dakheel added that the enhancements and new services stand as a testament to the bank’s deep understanding and awareness of its customers’ aspirations. This understanding is reflected in the rising satisfaction rates among customers and the notable increase in the utilization of the NBK Mobile Banking App. “Through the NBK Mobile Banking App, we provide a comprehensive banking experience that empowers our customers digitally and provides them with the latest and most advanced banking services,” he noted.

“These enhancements come in response to market trends and requirements on the one hand, and to fulfill customers’ needs on the other hand, as we strive to elevate our digital services beyond their expectations,” he explained.

Through the NBK Mobile Banking App, NBK aims to offer customers a secure platform to conveniently manage their finances at any given moment. This service facilitates a wide range of banking activities, including opening new accounts, monitoring transactions on accounts and credit cards, accessing accumulated NBK Miles and NBK Rewards Program points, settling credit card dues, making payments for electronic bills, updating personal information, and more. Customers can easily download the NBK Mobile Banking App, which is currently available on various platforms including the Apple App Store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery.