EBITDA increased 10% YoY to AED 439 million with an EBITDA margin of 78%, as Group continues to focus on optimising operations

Number of customers surpasses 11,000 thanks to strong customer retention across the business and addition of new customers

Dubai, UAE – TECOM Group PJSC (DFM: TECOM), (the “Company” or the “Group”), the creator of specialised business districts and vibrant communities, today announced achieving a 15% year-on year (YoY) increase in net profit for the three month period ended 31 March 2024 (“Q1”).

Following record financial performance in 2023, TECOM Group continued to deliver strong financial performance in Q1 2024 driven by robust demand across the business from new and existing customers, underpinned by Dubai’s robust economic performance, pro-growth and diversification government initiatives.

