‘’Shams’’ continues to work towards and emphasise the importance of institutional cross-collaboration

Sharjah - Sharjah Media City "Shams" has announced a strategic partnership with the International Government Communication Forum, organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau in its twelfth edition, launching on September 13th at Expo Sharjah Center.

His Excellency Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City ‘Shams’ highlighted that this participation comes as part of Shams’s ongoing support for the International Government Communication Forum, emphasising the importance of institutional collaboration, knowledge exchange among participating countries, and enhancing strategic cooperation with partners under this year’s theme ‘Today's Resources... Tomorrow's Wealth’.

This support also aims to enhance the landscape of the media industry in the Emirate, its continuous development, and provision of a leading media image.

Al Midfa further emphasised the importance of various forms of media, particularly digital media, in sustainable development issues. He pointed out the efforts made by ‘Shams’ to enable access to clean and renewable energy for a better and more sustainable future.

Abdullah Al-Sharhan, Head of the Creative and Corporate Identity Department at ‘Shams’, is participating in one of the forum sessions, shedding light on the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and its increasing impact on various industries, including improving government communications. He will be discussing the challenges of intellectual property rights after artificial intelligence and future directions for government communication.

‘Shams’ also will be showcasing the pioneering initiatives and projects carried out by the city to solidify its successful experiences, thus enhancing the country's position on the map of media creativity and forming a comprehensive global vision in sustainable government communication.

‘Shams’ also highlghts the advantages of the ‘Create with Sham’ platform, recently launched as the region's first government platform utilising advanced AI technologies in the design and production of high-quality professional images. The platform meets the needs of government entities, companies, and the artistic and creative community by employing the latest computer vision technologies.