Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) and the Bank for International Settlement (BIS) are co-hosting a high-level regional meeting on Reserve Management from Monday 29th to Tuesday 30th of April, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In his opening remarks, SAMA Governor Ayman M. Al-Sayari welcomed Mr. Agustin Carstens, the General Manager of the BIS and the delegates from many central banks. Mr. Al-Sayari noted that the evolving global landscape presents new challenges and opportunities for central bank reserve managers, and highlighted the need to navigate the complexities of the current macro-financial environment.

The meeting brings together reserve managers and experts from central banks from the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA) in addition to participants from others central banks to discuss latest trends in managing foreign exchange reserves. It will serve as a platform for participants to exchange insight, perspectives and expertise on the most critical aspects of reserve management through a series of panel discussions and keynote speeches.