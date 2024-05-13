Under the chairmanship of His Excellency Counselor Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, the Committee for Rehabilitation and Correctional Policies, established under Law No. 4 of 2024 regarding the regulation of rehabilitation and correctional centers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, convened its inaugural session.

The Committee deliberated on a range of initiatives concerning penalties, alternatives to imprisonment, and restructuring procedures of rehabilitation and correctional centers linked to judicial processes. Additionally, it reviewed proposals on optimal practices implemented in rehabilitation and correctional centers at the international level.

Counselor Al Abri emphasised the Judicial Department’s focus on developing a comprehensive system to oversee rehabilitation and correctional centers adhering to the highest global standards in accordance with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to improve the judicial system and enhance Abu Dhabi's competitive position.

His Excellency highlighted that the Committee’s responsibility is to propose appropriate measures and mechanisms to enhance rehabilitation and correctional centers in order to achieve the goal of rehabilitating and reintegrating convicts as contributing members of society, in addition to suggesting ways to decrease prison sentences and broaden the use of alternative forms of punishment.

He also mentioned that the Committee works on adopting a plan, policy, and operational guide for rehabilitation and correctional centers, ensuring their alignment with the work plan of courts and prosecution offices in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and suggesting laws aimed at expanding the use of alternative measures to imprisonment for minor crimes, such as requiring convicts to perform community service tasks that achieve the desired goals of rehabilitation and discipline.