Over 1500 notary transactions in English had been completed by the English Notary Services Bureau in the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) since its launch End of last year 2023, highlighting Abu Dhabi's leading role and competitive stature as a worldwide center enticing businesses, investments, top professionals, and innovators, while offering a one-of-a-kind approach to quality services using modern electronic methods.

H.E. Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, the undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, emphasized that the Bureau is a vital support for the business sector in the Middle East. It meets the legal needs of foreigners, individuals, and companies, in notarizing transactions in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to develop innovative judicial and legal services that enhance Abu Dhabi's global competitiveness.

Counselor Al Abri highlighted that the Bureau has notarized transactions in English for clients from approximately 80 countries using digital methods and visual communication technologies, showcasing the Bureau's significance as a trustworthy hub for notarization services in the region. Abu Dhabi is unique as the sole Arab capital offering smart legal services and notary services in English remotely, without requiring official translation of documents into Arabic.

The Bureau offers services without any limitations on location, as the service can be conducted online from anywhere in the world without the necessity of being physically present. The Bureau has witnessed the notarization of numerous documents for use in various countries such as Saudi Arabia, Russia, India, Singapore, Spain, Korea, Monaco, and other countries.

The Bureau handles various legal documents, including powers of attorney, board decisions, MOAs, declarations, and other transactions, while guaranteeing simplification of document notarization procedures for international and foreign companies, overcoming the language barrier that hinders the foreigners from easily obtaining the service, saving cost and time, ensuring confidentiality and transparency in dealing with documents, as well as contributing to the standardization of global business operations and providing services in English.

To access the services offered by the Bureau, please visit the website of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (www.adjd.gov.ae) or contact directly via email at englishnotary@adjd.gov.ae.