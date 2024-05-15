Abu Dhabi, UAE: In appreciation of his efforts to enhance cultural ties between the UAE and France, His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has been awarded the French National Order of Legion of Honour.

The award was presented by Rachida Dati, France’s Minister of Culture, on behalf of Emmanuel Macron, President of France. The ceremony was held at Louvre Abu Dhabi in the presence of close family and colleagues.

Rachida Dati, Minister of Culture of France, said: “By awarding you this honour, which was established by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802, the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron would like to express France’s deep recognition for the remarkable role you have played and that you continue to play, in the cultural relations between France, the emirate Abu Dhabi and the UAE.”

His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Our Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed’s teachings instilled in us values that include wisdom, respect, determination and loyalty. Everything that I have done and everything I will do is in service of my country.”

His Excellency Al Mubarak observed that current cultural ties between the two countries extend beyond Louvre Abu Dhabi to include French institutions such as Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Alliance Francaise, and other initiatives including the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nayhan Theatre in the Fontainebleau Palace, the MuseuPro training programme for museum professionals, as well as archaeological research.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dct.gov.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

For more information, please contact:

Reem Jrade

Account Executive

Hill and Knowlton

Reem.jrade@hillandknowlton.com

+971 52 1433 869