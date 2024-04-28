Marwan bin Ghalita: “We are proud of the turnout from national cadres and real estate companies and eagerly anticipate providing all necessary support and qualifications to participants per international best practices.”

We have over 15 courses planned by the year-end, accompanied by diverse support packages for participants.

We aim to empower and enhance the competitiveness of Emirati cadres.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As part of implementing the Dubai Real Estate Brokers Programme, a pivotal initiative under Dubai’s Social Agenda 33, Dubai Land Department has received over 1,000 registrations from Emirati citizens since mid-March. The programme has already formed 25 strategic alliances with development and real estate brokerage companies in the private sector.

His Excellency Engineer Marwan bin Ghalita, Acting Director General of Dubai Land Department, expressed his satisfaction with the programme’s significant interest among citizens, developers and real estate brokers: “This reflects the early positive impact of the programme, showcasing citizens’ aspirations and eagerness to engage as real estate brokers and acknowledging the pivotal role of Dubai’s real estate sector locally and globally.” Additionally, he underscored the strong commitment of real estate companies in Dubai towards supporting and implementing initiatives initiated by visionary leadership to foster Dubai as a nurturing environment for national talent. This effort seeks to triple the current number of citizens employed in the private sector, enhancing their productivity and economic contribution, especially in the real estate sector.

He added: “Dubai consistently offers outstanding examples of collaboration and synergy between the private and public sectors. With the programme’s enrollment exceeding 1,000 citizens and real estate companies continuing to join the strategic alliance within a short period, we are diligently working towards achieving all the ambitious goals of the Dubai Real Estate Brokers Programme. In particular, Emirati real estate brokers will increase from 5% to 15% over the next three years.”

More than 15 training workshops are scheduled to be conducted untill the end of the year

The inaugural training course, hosted by the New Economy Academy, marks the beginning of over 15 workshops scheduled by year-end as part of the programme. These sessions are designed to empower, qualify, and train participants, opening up employment opportunities for citizens and facilitating the issuance of real estate broker licenses to eligible individuals. As a vital component of the ‘Rehabilitation Project’ within the real estate brokerage sector, these initiatives involve collaboration with esteemed industry experts, equipping participants with the necessary credentials to obtain a real estate broker license, improve the profession by educating affiliated brokers on industry best practices and ethical standards, and streamline processes for real estate transactions such as buying, selling, and leasing.

The qualification project is one of the components of the newly introduced “Dubai Real Estate Brokers Programme. This comprehensive program encompasses various initiatives, including Emirati real estate broker licensing, encouraging real estate developers to allocate a portion of their sales to Emirati brokers, empowering citizens in the real estate sector, and fostering the UAE business group for real estate brokerage.

Various support packages to unlock new horizons

Under the partnership with the private sector, participants will receive various support packages aimed at enhancing the competitive edge of UAE citizens and enabling them to take up roles in the real estate sector. This includes the development and implementation of quality projects, collaboration on joint projects to foster sector growth, promoting innovation and sustainability, providing guidance and vocational training to national citizens, and supporting their empowerment in the private sector. Efforts will also be made to allocate 10% to 15% of the development company’s sales to be marketed by Emirati real estate brokers, further contributing to the empowerment of national citizens by offering them employment opportunities in real estate development.

Expanding the presence of citizen brokers

The Dubai Real Estate Brokers Programme aims to increase the proportion of citizen brokers from 5% to 15% over the next three years to enhance the participation of young citizens in Dubai’s developmental initiatives across various key sectors. Aligned with the Dubai Social Agenda 33, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, under the theme ‘Family: The Foundation of Our Nation,’ which aims to triple the number of Emiratis working in the private sector.

Additionally, it aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which seeks to establish Dubai as a nurturing environment for national talents by integrating 65 thousand of the UAE’s emerging generation into the labour market and promising sectors. This initiative will cement Dubai’s status as a skilled and specialised professional hub.