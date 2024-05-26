Dubai, UAE: The technical committee tasked with evaluating applications for the 4th cycle of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award is preparing to conduct the initial review of applications, as the deadline for registration is on 31 May 2024, to ensure they meet all conditions. The biennial award, with total prizes of USD 1 million, is overseen by the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE). It recognises organisations, research centres, and innovators who develop innovative technologies for water production, distribution, desalination, and purification utilising renewable energy sources. The aim is to develop solutions to the water scarcity challenge facing disadvantaged and vulnerable communities worldwide.

Over the past three cycles of the award, 31 winners from 22 countries have been recognised for their innovative projects in water desalination and purification, utilising renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, biomass, hydropower, osmotic power, and geothermal technologies.

The award comprises four main categories. The first category is the Innovative Projects Award, with prizes totalling USD 240,000 distributed among the top three winners. The second category is the Large Projects Awards, with prizes totalling USD 300,000 distributed among the top three winners. The third category is the Innovative Research and Development Award, with the National Institutions Award granting USD 200,000 distributed among the top three winners, and the International Institutions Award granting USD 200,000 distributed among the top three winners. The fourth category is the Innovative Individual Award, with the Youth Award offering USD 20,000 for one winner, the Distinguished Researcher Award offering USD 20,000 for one winner, and the Innovative Crisis Solutions Award granting USD 20,000 for one winner.

Companies, research centres, institutes, innovators, and young people from around the world who possess innovative technologies capable of addressing water scarcity are invited to register for the fourth cycle of the award until 31 May 2024 via https://www.suqia.ae

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Shaikha Almheiri / Mohammad Almheiri / Ribal Dayekh Afaf Abaza / Mohammed Meshal

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Hattlan Media

shaikha.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae / Mohammad.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae / Ribal.Dayekh@dewa.gov.ae

afaf@hattlan.com / mohammed@hattlan.com

For more information, please visit DEWA’s website www.dewa.gov.ae

DEWA’s social media accounts:

https://www.facebook.com/dewaofficial

https://www.youtube.com/dewaofficial

https://twitter.com/dewaofficial

https://www.instagram.com/dewaofficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dewaofficial