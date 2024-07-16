Oman - Douglas OHI, an Omani contracting firm, has embarked on the construction of temporary office facilities and essential utility infrastructure, marking the initial steps towards the realization of the Ghubrah 3 Desalination Plant.

This project, designed and executed by GS Inima, holds profound significance as a lifeline for Muscat's 2.5 million residents. With a planned capacity to produce 300,000 cubic meters of water per day, expandable to 315,000 cubic meters during peak demand, the Ghubrah 3 plant stands as a cornerstone in meeting the region's pressing water needs.

Aaron Hennessy, Group Managing Director of Douglas OHI, emphasized the company's extensive track record in delivering successful projects within the Power and Water sectors. He expressed confidence in their partnership with GS Inima, the EPC contractor, affirming, "Our team is fully committed to ensuring the successful execution of this project."

The construction activities marks a milestone in the journey towards completing Oman's largest desalination plant, estimated to cost $325 million. Expected to commence operations in the first quarter of 2027, the plant will occupy 70,400 m2 of land and include a 45,000 cubic meter potable water reservoir, bolstering Oman’s water security and fostering sustainable infrastructure development.

