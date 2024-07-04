Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company has received six new blanket purchase agreements worth 191 million Saudi riyals ($51 million) from the state-run National Water Company (NWC) to install new water and wastewater connections.

The new connections will be in six regions - Al-Qassim, Hail, Jazan, and Eastern Region, including North, South and Central sectors, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Thursday

The agreements will extend for 36 months.

The company will release more details in due course, the statement added.

