RIYADH — The New Murabba Development Company, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), has opened invitations to premier design and engineering firms worldwide for the next phase of the Mukaab project.



The Mukaab, destined to be an iconic landmark, promises to transform Riyadh's skyline and become the centerpiece of the city's new downtown. The project has already seen significant progress, with nearly 5 million cubic meters of excavation complete and piling activities set to begin in the second quarter of this year. The final design is expected to be finalized by the third quarter of 2024.



With this call, the New Murabba Development Company seeks to forge partnerships with firms excelling in post-concept design, independent design review, quality engineering services, and construction supervision. "We are eager to collaborate with top-tier global talents to realize a vision that encapsulates cutting-edge architecture, sustainability, and technological advancements," the company stated.



This collaboration offers a unique opportunity for firms to contribute to a project that will not only redefine urban architecture but also establish a sustainable and vibrant icon for Riyadh and beyond. Once completed, the Mukaab will stand as one of the world's largest structures, with dimensions of 400 meters in height, width, and length.

