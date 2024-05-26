Ajman: The Ajman Department of Finance has finalised a service provision agreement with the independent government company Marsa Properties, allowing it to utilise the services of the ‘Tawreed’ platform within the Ajman government. The collaboration aims to create an attractive investment environment that supports economic development in the emirate and enhances its competitiveness.

This agreement allows all Marsa Properties suppliers and customers to view the company’s tenders and submit their bids with minimal time and effort, significantly improving the efficiency and speed of supply operations. Additionally, it offers a comprehensive smart experience for its customers.

His Excellency Marwan Al Ali, Director General of the Ajman Department of Finance, said: “The Tawreed platform embodies the department’s commitment to innovation and technological development, supporting Ajman’s digital transformation and establishing effective frameworks that positively impact government operations and enhance the quality of life in the emirate. We are pleased to welcome Marsa Properties to the platform and value this cooperation, which we are confident will simplify its supply operations and foster a competitive environment among suppliers, leading to the development and growth of its activities.”

His Excellency emphasised that the department continues to strengthen cooperation and partnership relations with governmental and independent institutions and companies, aiming to attract more entities to join the Tawreed platform. This effort seeks to integrate supply chains in the emirate under the platform’s umbrella, offering promising opportunities for business growth. It supports national companies and suppliers, enhances the emirate’s business-friendly environment, and promotes economic development.