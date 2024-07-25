Gabon’s President, Brice Oligui Nguema, has extended an invitation to Aliko Dangote, Chairman of Dangote Industries Limited, to invest in cement and fertiliser production within the country.

This invitation comes shortly after Dangote announced a halt in investment in Nigeria’s steel industry.

A statement from the media office of Dangote Group revealed that the invitation aims to explore investment opportunities in cement and fertiliser, specifically focusing on urea and phosphate.

Related PostsName NNPC workers involved in alleged Malta blending plant, Kyari tells DangoteDangote: NNPC boss denies involvement in Malta blending plantDangote: Our refinery enjoys repeated patronage from Europe, Singapore, offshore Lome

“President Brice Oligui Nguema of Gabon has invited the President and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Aliko Dangote, to invest in cement and fertiliser production in Gabon,” the Dangote Group stated.

During Dangote’s visit, he engaged in discussions with President Nguema and other top government officials.

These conversations centred around how Dangote Industries could enhance Gabon’s economic development by establishing cement and fertiliser plants, which are crucial for the nation’s infrastructure growth and agricultural productivity.

President Nguema expressed enthusiasm for the potential partnership, emphasising Gabon’s commitment to fostering a supportive environment for foreign investments.

He highlighted that collaboration with Dangote Industries would bring substantial benefits, including job creation, technology transfer, and increased industrial capacity.

On his part, Dangote emphasised his company’s commitment to promoting economic development across the continent.

He stated that investing in Gabon’s cement and fertiliser sectors aligns with Dangote Industries’ strategic vision of expanding its presence and supporting sustainable development in Africa.

“We are excited about the opportunity to invest in Gabon. Our goal is to contribute to the country’s economic diversification and industrialization efforts.

“By leveraging our expertise in cement and fertiliser production, we aim to support Gabon’s infrastructure and agricultural sectors,” Dangote said.

The Dangote Group noted that this visit represents a significant step towards strengthening economic ties between Nigeria and Gabon.

As Dangote Industries continues to explore and finalise investment opportunities, both nations look forward to mutual benefits that will advance economic progress and regional integration.

“The potential investment by Dangote Industries in Gabon is expected to bolster the country’s industrial landscape, ensuring a steady supply of essential materials for construction and agriculture.

“This development aligns with President Nguema’s vision of transforming Gabon into a diversified and self-sustaining economy.

“In the coming months, further discussions and assessments will be conducted to finalise the investment plans.

The collaboration between Dangote Industries and the Gabonese government holds promise for a robust partnership that will significantly impact Gabon’s economic landscape,” the statement concluded.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

