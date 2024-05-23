Abu Dhabi, UAE: – The UAE has pledged US$10 billion to invest in promising economic sectors in Pakistan.

This announcement was made today after a meeting between His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Excellency Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The purpose of the meeting was to enhance support for the Pakistani economy and boost cooperation between the two nations.

About the Ministry of Investment of the UAE

Established in July 2023, the Ministry of Investment aims to accelerate foreign direct investment into the country and further strengthen the UAE’s position as a globally leading investor.