The Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) Startup Pitch Competition aims to empower entrepreneurs through incentives and financing to drive innovation in artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing and decarbonization.

Competition offers cash prizes as well as chance to connect with investors and showcase ideas to industry partners and policymakers.

Abu Dhabi-UAE: The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has launched the Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) Startup Pitch Competition for local and international technology companies specializing in artificial intelligence, 3D printing and decarbonization in the industrial sector. The deadline for applications is May 5, 2024.

The MIITE Startup Pitch Competition aims to support and empower companies, showcase innovative solutions, as well as provide a platform for networking with investors and financing institutions to promote technological transformation in the industrial sector in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology.

The competition covers industries including aviation, healthcare, automotive, electronics, energy, customized manufacturing, decarbonization, renewable energy, artificial intelligence and digitization, as well as carbon capture and storage.

Startups can apply to the MIITE Startup Pitch Competition 2024 on https://form.typeform.com/to/RHHZTFyK.

Technology startups around the world are being invited to participate in the UAE’s Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) Startup Pitch Competition, aimed at driving progress in artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing and industrial decarbonization by supporting startups with avenues for funding and collaboration.

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) announced the competition in March 2024, which will engage high-potential, fast-growing startups that have demonstrated a commitment to reducing industry’s carbon footprint and promoting sustainable practices through advanced technologies.

The competition aligns with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology to boost innovation, accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies and promote sustainable development. Startups are invited to showcase groundbreaking innovations that can support industry’s green transition in line with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.

The MIITE Startup Pitch Competitions provides a platform for startups to network with industry partners, investors and policymakers, as well as gain insights from experts and engage with mentors in a supportive entrepreneurial environment. The event will also offer startups the opportunity to further develop and deploy their technologies in the UAE in collaboration with industry partners.

His Excellency Tariq Al Hashimi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Advanced Technology Sector at MoIAT said: “The ministry has launched the MIITE Startup Pitch Competition to enable promising, sustainability-driven entrepreneurs to secure funding, as well as explore collaboration, incentives and enablers within the UAE’s advanced technology ecosystem. By participating in the competition, startups have the opportunity to gain visibility, as well as attract potential investors and partners, contributing to the global transition towards a more sustainable industrial model.”

He added: “The event is in line with MoIAT’s commitment to nurturing companies of all sizes and fostering an environment conducive to inclusive and sustainable economic growth. This is in line with Make it in the Emirates objectives to strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub for innovation and the country’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.”

The MIITE Startup Pitch Competition includes two categories and subsectors, each representing different approaches to addressing industry-specific challenges. The additive manufacturing category is open to startups involved in prototyping and 3D printing solutions across various industries such as aerospace, healthcare, automotive, electronics, energy and customized manufacturing. Decarbonization categories include renewable energy, AI and digitalization for decarbonization, as well as carbon capture and storage.

The competition, open to local and global startups, will take place at the third Make it in the Emirates Forum, held on 27 and 28 May at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre. Applications will be evaluated based on innovation, market potential and alignment with competition categories.

The competition comprises an optional bootcamp, where qualified startups participate in mentorship sessions with industry experts and entrepreneurs to refine their pitches and strategies. The top three winners from each category will receive monetary awards and opportunities to work with industrial partners on pilot projects.

The competition is one of several initiatives launched under Make it in the Emirates, which aims to attract investors, industrialists, and innovators to the UAE to benefit from the country’s competitive advantages.

Make it in the Emirates is expected to attract extensive participation from decision-makers, government and private sector officials, local and international private companies, experts, entrepreneurs, financing entities, investors, startups and SMEs.

This year’s competition is sponsored by AIQ, disruptive advanced technology pioneer that is leveraging AI to solve complex challenges in the Energy Sector, VentureOne, Empowering researchers and entrepreneurs to transform their visionary ideas into value-driven products or services on a global scale, Yokogowa Electric Corporation, multinational electrical engineering and software company, and lastly, Hub 71, global tech ecosystem championing startup growth.

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) was established in July 2020 to boost the industrial sector's contribution to the UAE's GDP and drive sustainable industrial development. The ministry was formed by combining the Office of the Minister of State for Advanced Technology, the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA), and the industrial department of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

MoIAT is responsible for formulating policies, laws, and programs that attract foreign direct investment, enhance national added value, support entrepreneurship, create jobs, attract talents, upskill national cadres, promote exports and raise the competitiveness of products manufactured in the UAE. To achieve these objectives, MoIAT has created an advanced national quality infrastructure system.

MoIAT leverages its expertise, capabilities, and resources to strengthen the national industrial ecosystem by facilitating the establishment of industrial zones, promoting the adoption of advanced technologies and the integration of Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions and enabling the growth of priority sectors as well as industries of the future. The ministry’s work contributes to national efforts to build a diversified, knowledge-based economy and achieve industrial self-sufficiency.

