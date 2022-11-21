ABU DHABI, 21 November 2022: Following the signing of an MOU with Tawazun Council in January of this year, South Korean leading defense company, LIG Nex1 has opened a new office in Abu Dhabi.

Attending the opening were HE Tareq Abdulraheem Al Hosani, Secretary General of Tawazun Council, Mr. Bonsang Koo, Chairman of LIG and Mr. Jichan Kim, CEO of LIG Nex1.

Tawazun Council works to develop key defense infrastructure and create local and global industrial partnerships that will accelerate capability building and sector innovation for a resilient UAE defense industry.

“The opening of LIG Nex1’s new office in Abu Dhabi is a direct result of the bilateral defense cooperation between the UAE and South Korea. This marks another step forward in the Tawazun Council’s plan to enhance technology transfer, and facilitate the implementation of greater international relationships within the defense industry” said HE Al Hosani, “We welcome the arrival of LIG Nex1 to Abu Dhabi and look forward to further strengthening this relationship, as we work together”.

The company will be assisting in the UAE’s newly acquired mid-range surface to air missile system, MSAM II.

-Ends-

About Tawazun Council

Tawazun Council is the UAE government authority responsible for acquisition management, industrial development and the setting of regulations, standards and governance for the defense and security industry.

Tawazun - towards an agile future

For more information email: corporatecommunication@tawazun.ae