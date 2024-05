Ukraine attacked a power substation in Moscow-occupied Crimea and an oil depot and railway station in Russia's port of Novorossiysk as well as an oil refinery in Tuapse overnight, a Kyiv intelligence source told Reuters.

The drone attack on the refinery caused damage that will require repairs, the source said.

The strike on the power station in Sevastopol caused power cuts, it added. (Reporting by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams)