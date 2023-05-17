Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), the research and teaching institute focused on public policy and public administration in the Arab world, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Department of Human Resources- Government of Ajman to strengthen collaboration between the two entities. The MoU aims at developing a cooperation framework to achieve the highest levels of coordination in conducting knowledge councils, and providing specialised training courses and workshops in advancing the professional development of the professionals.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Dr. Ali Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, and H.E. Rashed Abdulrahman Sultan Bin Jebran Alsuwaidi, Director -General of the Department of Human Resources- Government of Ajman. The ceremony was held at the MBRSG Headquarters in the presence of a number of officials and executives representing both entities.

The agreement aims to hold periodic meetings between the representatives of the two entities to explore areas of cooperation and joint activities and to identify mechanisms for implementation and deployment. The two entities also aim to share UAE government’s experience and exchange knowledge; and attract leading experts and specialists from the country, region and globally. These experts will host knowledge council sessions to discuss best practices and local government experiences. The MoU also explores areas of cooperation to promote and reinforce the application of government administration by documenting experiences and best practices in government work through the knowledge council initiative.”

H.E. Dr. Al Marri, said: "We are pleased to sign the memorandum of understanding with the Department of Human Resources at the Government of Ajman to contribute to the development and strengthening of relations and to build bridges of communication and cooperation. MBRSG aims to support and promote government excellence and empower future leaders by providing an integrated system of educational and training programmes, as well as research and studies. This partnership will allow us to explore areas of cooperation to enhance the application of government administration, as well as empower professionals working for the Department and hone their skills and abilities through training programmes led by experts and advisors. This will enable them to strengthen their contribution to the promotion of sustainable development and economic diversification of the Emirate.”

H.E. added: "This cooperation is in line with the visionary leadership of the United Arab Emirates as it aims at advancing cooperation between various government partners to share knowledge and best experiences and practices, upskill the professionals, and enhance the well-being of the society to address future challenges."

H.E. Rashed Abdulrahman Bin Jebran Alsuwaidi, General Manger of the Department of Human Resources- Government of Ajman, emphasised the importance of the memorandum in achieving the objectives of the Ajman Government, within the framework of its strategic plans to promote investment in the development of human resources competencies, and in the training and qualification of professionals across various capacities in government agencies.

H.E. Alsuwaidi said the joint cooperation with MBRSG will contribute to enhancing and developing HR competencies, exchanging experiences and enhancing professional capabilities. He said the Department's aspiration is to support and consolidate joint efforts as part of an institutional framework that contributes to nurturing capacities and honing skills, and making knowledge in areas of common interest available through the knowledge councils. These councils aim at promoting culture and knowledge sharing human competencies and strengthening relationships as part of the broader framework.